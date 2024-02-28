Donna police chief: Wanted Idaho fugitive found at city employee residence
Donna police arrested a fugitive out of Idaho at a residence belonging to a city employee.
Donna Police Chief Gilbert Guerrero said they received information that the fugitive was hiding at a home at the 400 block of South 6th Street.
Guerrero said officers arrived at the residence and discovered the homeowner was an animal control officer for the city of Donna.
The homeowner gave consent to officers to search the home where they found Randy Nicolas Flores. Flores is wanted in Idaho for rape.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
