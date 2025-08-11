Donna police seeking lawn mower thief

The Donna Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating the man seen on camera stealing a lawn mower.

The theft occurred on June 20, 2025, at the 700 block of Santa Cecilia Street.

Surveillance footage released by police on Monday shows a man taking a lawn mower out of a truck bed and placing it in his vehicle.

Those with any information regarding the suspect’s identity are urged to contact the Donna Police Department at 956-464-4481.