Donna residents told to wait longer for debris pickup after storm

After severe weather made its way through the Rio Grande Valley, residents in Donna are dealing with the damage left behind.

The majority of the debris left behind are tree trunks and branches; large tree pieces caused significant damage to some homes in the area.

Officials said cleaning efforts are underway. Donna’s Public Works Department asks residents to leave tree debris near the curb for pickup, though the trash collection will take nearly three weeks.

The city said the trash collector company BFI plans on bringing in additional trucks to help speed up the clean-up, but they’re still behind on picking up debris from February’s winter storm.