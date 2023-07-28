Helpful tips on filing insurance claims for storm damage
Severe weather rolled through the Rio Grande Valley overnight, leaving some homes and businesses with considerable damage.
If the severe weather damaged your home, experts say there are a few things you'll want to make sure you do.
CEO of TWH Remodeling and Construction, Olga Voloshina, said one of those things is making sure you file insurance claims as soon as possible.
"You pay a lot of money to your insurance company every year," Voloshina said. "And that is to protect yourself every year from those unexpected damages and expenses."
Voloshina said though it may seem more affordable to do the repair work yourself, it will be difficult for your insurance to cover damages unless you have documentation.
As for home repairs, Voloshina suggests leaving it to the professionals. If additional damage is created, filing an insurance claim could end badly.
"When the storm comes, they might want to try to add the damage or create damage to their property," Voloshina said. "It's called insurance fraud."
Voloshina said the most important thing to do is keep records of the damage before and after.
