Photos: KRGV viewers share photos of damage caused by overnight storms

Thousands are without power and some school districts have canceled classes Wednesday morning after severe overnight thunderstorms swept through the Rio Grande Valley.

Photos shared by KRGV viewers show the extent of the damage caused by strong winds and rain.

Wind gusts reached 62 mph in McAllen and 60 mph in Linn San Manuel. Over in Cameron County, wind gusts reached 48 mph in Brownsville and 43 mph in Harlingen.

Share your damage photos with us at web@krgv.com.