Dorados Smash Knights, 106-2
HIDALGO - The RGV Dorados welcomed the Knights of San Antonio to State Farm Arena Saturday night.
Walking into the contest, the men in gold were at 4-2 on the season.
After a landslide victory of 106-2, they now have 5 W's in the win column.
CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross has the highlights.
