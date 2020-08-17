x

Dorados Smash Knights, 106-2

HIDALGO - The RGV Dorados welcomed the Knights of San Antonio to State Farm Arena Saturday night. 

Walking into the contest, the men in gold were at 4-2 on the season.

After a landslide victory of 106-2, they now have 5 W's in the win column.

CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross has the highlights.

