Dos personas hospitalizadas en estado grave tras accidente en Donna
El Departamento de Bomberos de Donna respondió a un accidente de dos vehículos que involucró una motocicleta el sábado, según David Simmons, jefe de bomberos de Donna.
Simmons informó que el accidente ocurrió en la cuadra 800 de North Val Verde Road. El conductor del vehículo y el motociclista fueron trasladados a hospitales locales en estado grave.
