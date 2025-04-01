DPS investigating fatal tractor-trailer collision near Mercedes
A 25-year-old Harlingen woman died early Tuesday morning after colliding with a tractor-trailer south of Mercedes, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. on Military Road and FM 491.
According to a DPS news release, a Mazda 3 driven by Brianna Marie Chavez failed to yield the right of way at an intersection and collided with a red Kenworth Truck Tractor.
Chavez died at the scene.
DPS troopers are investigating the crash.
More News
News Video
-
DPS investigating fatal tractor-trailer collision near Mercedes
-
Heart of the Valley campaign kicks off
-
Bond denied for driver charged in deadly Edcouch drowning incident
-
Pharr working on detention pond project in Las Milpas area
-
Hidalgo County crews continue pumping out water from flooded areas
Sports Video
-
Vipers forward Jermaine Samuels discusses team's mindset heading into playoffs
-
Vipers gear up for postseason as team seeks fifth championship in franchise...
-
Juarez-Lincoln boys soccer "wake up call" after up-and-down regular season lifts team...
-
Edcouch-Elsa girls powerlifting wins state title
-
Hidalgo & Progreso boys soccer teams set for RGV battle in regional...