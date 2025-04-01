DPS investigating fatal tractor-trailer collision near Mercedes

A 25-year-old Harlingen woman died early Tuesday morning after colliding with a tractor-trailer south of Mercedes, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. on Military Road and FM 491.

According to a DPS news release, a Mazda 3 driven by Brianna Marie Chavez failed to yield the right of way at an intersection and collided with a red Kenworth Truck Tractor.

Chavez died at the scene.

DPS troopers are investigating the crash.