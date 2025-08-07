DPS: Man arrested following suspected human smuggling incident in Brownsville

A man was arrested in Brownsville following a police chase on Wednesday, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez.

Hernandez said the incident was a possible human smuggling case.

Hernandez said authorities attempted to make a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 20-year-old Pedro Lara III in the area of State Highway 4 and Military Highway.

Lara fled in the vehicle and later on foot, but was eventually arrested in the area of Austin Road and Kelsey Drive, according to Hernandez.

Hernandez said this is a possible human smuggling case as there were no migrants in the vehicle when Lara was arrested.

Cameron County jail records show Lara was booked on charges of evading arrest in a vehicle and evading arrest on foot. A bond amount was not listed for Lara.