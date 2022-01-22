DPS special agent killed following car crash near Eagle Pass

A special agent with the Texas Department of Public Safety died Saturday following a car accident while on duty.

The Texas Department of Public Safety Officers Association said in a Facebook post that Criminal Investigations Division Special Agent Anthony Salas was involved in an “unfortunate traffic crash” on Friday during the arrest of six undocumented migrants near Eagle Pass.

Salas was airlifted to a San Antonio hospital, where he later died with his family by his side, the association said in the post.

“He was a trooper with the Texas Highway Patrol before promoting to CID Special Agent,” according to the post. “Special Agent Salas served in the United States Marine Corps before joining DPS. The U.S. Border Patrol Agent with Special Agent Salas is receiving assistance from peer support.”

On Saturday afternoon, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement on the passing of Salas.

“This tragedy is a somber reminder of the selfless sacrifices our law enforcement make as they work to keep us safe,” Abbott stated in the release. “I ask Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for Agent Salas' family as they grieve this unimaginable loss."

The six migrants were turned over to Border Patrol, the department stated.