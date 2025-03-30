DPS: Two bodies recovered in Edcouch drowning incident
The bodies of two individuals were recovered after a vehicle plunged into a canal in Edcouch, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Lt. Chris Olivarez.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection previously said the incident stemmed from a Friday morning law enforcement pursuit.
The bodies that were recovered included an adult female. A deceased juvenile male was pulled from the vehicle on Saturday. The names, ages or nationalities of the deceased were not immediately available.
PREVIOUS STORY: Border Patrol confirms drowning death in Edcouch
According to a statement released by RGV Sector Chief Border Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez, Border Patrol agents approached a vehicle on foot that was suspected of being involved in human smuggling. The vehicle had stopped at a flooded roadway in Edcouch following a Thursday thunderstorm that flooded many areas across the Rio Grande Valley.
As agents approached the vehicle, the driver attempted to cross the flooded road and plunged into a canal.
The four other occupants of the vehicle, including the driver, were found alive on Friday. The unidentified driver has since been taken into custody, Olivarez added.
