Border Patrol confirms drowning death in Edcouch

Photo credit: MGN Online

One person drowned Friday morning after a vehicle plunged into a canal in Edcouch, according to a statement released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

One other individual remains unaccounted for, the statement added.

RELATED STORY: Flood warnings issued for Cameron, Hidalgo and Willacy counties

According to a statement released by RGV Sector Chief Border Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez, Border Patrol agents approached a vehicle on foot that was suspected of being involved in human smuggling. The vehicle had stopped at a flooded roadway in Edcouch.

As agents approached the vehicle, the driver attempted to cross the flooded road and plunged into a canal.

Rescue and recovery efforts are ongoing.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.