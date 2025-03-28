Border Patrol confirms drowning death in Edcouch
One person drowned Friday morning after a vehicle plunged into a canal in Edcouch, according to a statement released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
One other individual remains unaccounted for, the statement added.
According to a statement released by RGV Sector Chief Border Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez, Border Patrol agents approached a vehicle on foot that was suspected of being involved in human smuggling. The vehicle had stopped at a flooded roadway in Edcouch.
As agents approached the vehicle, the driver attempted to cross the flooded road and plunged into a canal.
Rescue and recovery efforts are ongoing.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
