Flood warnings issued for Cameron, Hidalgo and Willacy counties, nearly 6,000 power outages reported

A flood warning was issued Friday for Cameron, Hidalgo and Willacy counties Friday.

The warning is set to expire Friday, March 28 at 5:30 p.m.

As of Friday, March 28 at 1:40 p.m., AEP Texas and Magic Valley Electric Cooperative reported a combined 5,933 outages across the Rio Grande Valley.

