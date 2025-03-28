Flood warnings issued for Cameron, Hidalgo and Willacy counties, nearly 6,000 power outages reported
A flood warning was issued Friday for Cameron, Hidalgo and Willacy counties Friday.
The warning is set to expire Friday, March 28 at 5:30 p.m.
As of Friday, March 28 at 1:40 p.m., AEP Texas and Magic Valley Electric Cooperative reported a combined 5,933 outages across the Rio Grande Valley.
RELATED STORY: Valley residents urged to fill out damage survey following severe rainfall
