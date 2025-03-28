Disaster declarations signed across the Rio Grande Valley following ‘catastrophic flooding,’ 3 fatalities reported

Multiple disaster declarations have been signed across the Rio Grande Valley after the area experienced what Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said was half a year’s worth of rainfall in just 48 hours.

The counties of Cameron, Hidalgo, Willacy and Starr signed disaster declarations on Friday morning.

A news release from Hidalgo County said Thursday’s rainstorm caused three fatalities.

“There was no immediate information available regarding the three fatalities, except that they involved law enforcement efforts,” the news release stated. “More details will be released later.

On Friday, Channel 5 News learned that Border Patrol agents confirmed a drowning death in Edcouch after an individual tried to cross a flooded road. The vehicle drove into a canal.

The one-page disaster declaration from Hidalgo County said that County Judge Richard Cortez “has determined that extraordinary measures must be taken to protect the public health, safety and general wellbeing of county citizens, in order to alleviate the suffering of people and to protect or rehabilitate property.”

Parts of Hidalgo County saw as much as 14 inches of rain and “posed a threat of imminent disaster including widespread and severe property damage, injury or loss of life due to widespread flooding,” the release added.

"The rainfall amounts we received have been record-setting, and not in a good way," Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr. said in a social media post. "All county resources are being utilized right now, and we are assisting in all ways possible. Our investment in high profile vehicles is paying off as we are able to get to people in need of help."

The cities of Alamo, Edinburg and Harlingen also issued disaster declarations.

San Juan Mayor Mario Garza held a press conference to provide an update to the community following the severe weather and overnight rainfall.

The declarations allow cities to access critical resources for response and recovery efforts.

A news release from the city of Alamo said the area was hit the hardest by the rain fall, with “a couple of hundred homes affected by floodwaters.”

According to previous reports, Alamo first responders conducted over 50 water rescues on Thursday.

“Our crews and departments are utilizing every available resource to support our residents,” said Mayor J.R. Garza. “We understand the hardship our community is facing, and we are committed to helping Alamo recover with urgency and compassion.”

In a statement released Friday, Miller said the Texas Department of Agriculture stands with the RGV during this "catastrophic flooding" that has caused widespread destruction and posing a severe threat to Valley residents, farmers, and ranchers. In addition to extensive damage to homes, vehicles, and infrastructure, the region is also facing significant agricultural and livestock losses.

With river levels expected to rise further, the situation remains dangerous, Miller said.

"This is a devastating tragedy for our Valley community," Miller said in a statement. "While rain was desperately needed, the sheer volume that has fallen in this region has caused severe harm. The rain also fell downstream of the Rio Grande and is unlikely to replenish water levels in Falcon Reservoir, where relief is still urgently needed."

The public is being asked to avoid flooded roads, and to report any storm damage online to the state.