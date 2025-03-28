Alamo first responders perform over 50 water rescues amid severe weather

Severe thunderstorms made their way across the Rio Grande Valley Thursday.

The heavy rain left many roads flooded, causing people to walk through waist deep water and stand on top of stranded vehicles along the frontage road near Alamo and San Juan.

Alamo Fire Chief RC Flores said the city fire and police departments responded to over 50 water rescues Thursday.

“We are getting a bucket of water poured on us, and it's too much for the drainage system,” Flores said. "A lot of these are stranded motorists with no immediate danger, but we do want to make sure we are prioritizing the medical calls first."

Flores said at one point, an emergency vehicle was unable to make it to a pregnant woman having contractions near the Walmart on frontage road.

A fire truck eventually made it through the floodwaters.

“We were able to get her using one of our fire engines to take her to a local facility to get her a high advanced level of care she needed,” Flores said.

Flores recommends people stay off the roads.

But if you are in need of a shelter, PSJA ISD opened up two shelters in San Juan and Alamo.

PSJA ISD Police Chief Rolando Garcia says the shelters will remain open as needed.

“Obviously this is a very strenuous time for the public and the families,” Garcia said.

