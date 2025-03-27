x

LIST: Road closures in effect due to flooding, power outages

LIST: Road closures in effect due to flooding, power outages
1 hour 15 minutes 4 seconds ago Thursday, March 27 2025 Mar 27, 2025 March 27, 2025 7:08 PM March 27, 2025 in News - Local
Photo credit: MGN Online/Cropped Alexandra Menz / CC BY 2.0

Multiple cities have announced several streets and roads are closed due to power outages and flooding brought on by the severe weather making its way across the Rio Grande Valley.

READ MORE: Severe weather moves across the Valley

Below is a list of the road closures in effect as of Thursday evening. This list will be updated as we learn of more road closures. 

RELATED STORY: School cancellations announced due to severe weather

HIDALGO COUNTY

CITY OF EDINBURG

CITY OF MCALLEN

CITY OF PHARR 

CITY OF WESLACO

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days