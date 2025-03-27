LIST: Road closures in effect due to flooding, power outages

Photo credit: MGN Online/Cropped Alexandra Menz / CC BY 2.0

Multiple cities have announced several streets and roads are closed due to power outages and flooding brought on by the severe weather making its way across the Rio Grande Valley.

Below is a list of the road closures in effect as of Thursday evening. This list will be updated as we learn of more road closures.

HIDALGO COUNTY

CITY OF EDINBURG

CITY OF MCALLEN

CITY OF PHARR

CITY OF WESLACO