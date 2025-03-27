School cancellations announced due to severe weather
As severe weather makes its way across the Rio Grande Valley Thursday, school districts announced cancellations and delays.
Below is a list of the announced school cancellations and delays. This list will be updated as more schools announce cancellations and delays.
SOUTH TEXAS COLLEGE
On Thursday afternoon, classes for the rest of the day have been canceled. No word yet if the cancellations will also affect Friday classes.
UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY
All evening classes for Thursday have been cancelled.
CAMERON COUNTY
SAN BENITO CISD
San Benito CISD is cancelling all classes and operations for Friday, March 28.
HIDALGO COUNTY
DONNA ISD
Donna ISD announced all classes for Friday, March 28 have been cancelled.
HIDALGO ISD
Classes at Hidalgo ISD have been cancelled for Friday, March 28, 2025.
MERCEDES ISD
Mercedes ISD cancelled all classes for Friday, March 28.
PSJA ISD
No school for all PSJA ISD students and staff on Friday, March 28.
PROGRESO ISD
Classes at Progreso ISD have been canceled for Friday, March 28.
WESLACO ISD
Classes have been cancelled for Friday, March 28.
