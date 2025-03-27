School cancellations announced due to severe weather

Photo credit: eflon / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 /MGN Online

As severe weather makes its way across the Rio Grande Valley Thursday, school districts announced cancellations and delays.

Below is a list of the announced school cancellations and delays. This list will be updated as more schools announce cancellations and delays.

SOUTH TEXAS COLLEGE

On Thursday afternoon, classes for the rest of the day have been canceled. No word yet if the cancellations will also affect Friday classes.

UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY

All evening classes for Thursday have been cancelled.

CAMERON COUNTY

SAN BENITO CISD

San Benito CISD is cancelling all classes and operations for Friday, March 28.

HIDALGO COUNTY

DONNA ISD

Donna ISD announced all classes for Friday, March 28 have been cancelled.

HIDALGO ISD

Classes at Hidalgo ISD have been cancelled for Friday, March 28, 2025.

MERCEDES ISD

Mercedes ISD cancelled all classes for Friday, March 28.

PSJA ISD

No school for all PSJA ISD students and staff on Friday, March 28.

PROGRESO ISD

Classes at Progreso ISD have been canceled for Friday, March 28.

WESLACO ISD

Classes have been cancelled for Friday, March 28.