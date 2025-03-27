Severe weather moves across the Valley, over 9,000 power outages reported

A flash flood warning was issued for Willacy County.

A severe thunderstorm has been making its way across the Rio Grande Valley Thursday.

AEP Texas and Magic Valley Electric Cooperative are reporting a combined 9,348 outages across the Rio Grande Valley as of 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.