Severe weather moves across the Valley, over 9,000 power outages reported
A flash flood warning was issued for Willacy County.
A severe thunderstorm has been making its way across the Rio Grande Valley Thursday.
READ ALSO:
School cancellations announced due to severe weather
Road closures in effect due to flooding, power outages
AEP Texas and Magic Valley Electric Cooperative are reporting a combined 9,348 outages across the Rio Grande Valley as of 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
More News
News Video
-
Severe weather moves across the Valley, over 11,000 power outages reported
-
TxDOT meeting on State Highway 4 widening project set for Thursday
-
Rio Hondo neighborhood streets flooded following rain
-
Thursday, March 27, 2025: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 80s
-
Brownsville mayor highlights accomplishments in latest State of the City Address
Sports Video
-
Three Los Fresnos athletes sign letter of intent
-
Girls high school soccer area round playoff highlights & scores
-
Boys high school soccer area round playoff highlights & scores
-
PSJA's Jayden James signs with Texas A&M Kingsville
-
Progreso soccer magical season continues with playoff victory to advance to third...