Drive-thru farmer’s market in Brownsville to help local growers during virus outbreak
BROWNSVILLE – With large gatherings of people banned statewide, a Brownsville nonprofit is helping small farms stay in business and at-risk residents get the food they need.
The Brownsville Wellness Coalition is hosting the Fresco Mobile Market, a drive-thru farmer’s market with pre-bundled vegetables every Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. in Downtown Brownsville.
Veronica Dimas-Rosenbaum, the executive director, says the goal is to prevent waste from community gardens as well as help local farmers.
Watch the video above for further details.
