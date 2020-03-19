x

Drive-thru farmer’s market in Brownsville to help local growers during virus outbreak

Thursday, March 19 2020

BROWNSVILLE – With large gatherings of people banned statewide, a Brownsville nonprofit is helping small farms stay in business and at-risk residents get the food they need.

The Brownsville Wellness Coalition is hosting the Fresco Mobile Market, a drive-thru farmer’s market with pre-bundled vegetables every Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. in Downtown Brownsville.

Veronica Dimas-Rosenbaum, the executive director, says the goal is to prevent waste from community gardens as well as help local farmers.

