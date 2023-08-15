Eagles stay alive with 32-30 win over Texans
By ROB MAADDI
AP Pro Football Writer
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Jake Elliott kicked a 35-yard field goal as time expired and the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Houston Texans 32-30 Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive.
The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles (8-7) need a win at Washington (7-8) next week and for Minnesota (8-6-1) to lose or tie or Seattle (8-6) to lose twice or lose once and tie to get a wild-card berth.
The Texans (10-5) missed an opportunity to clinch the AFC South and also allowed New England (10-5) to take control of the No. 2 seed. The Texans would secure the division title with a victory against Jacksonville next week. They'd get a first-round bye with a win and if the Patriots lose or tie.
Filling in for the injured Carson Wentz for the second straight week, Nick Foles again played like the Super Bowl MVP who led Philadelphia to a victory over New England.
Foles threw for a franchise-record 471 yards and four touchdowns.
Deshaun Watson had two TD passes and ran for two scores.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
More News
News Video
-
Alligators at South Padre Island sanctuary being sent to Beaumont due to...
-
5 On Your Side: Weslaco resident continues waiting for city to repair...
-
Donna ISD: Weapon confiscated at Donna High School, student in custody
-
Former hospital serving as new migrant shelter in Matamoros
-
Two smugglers sentenced in connection with fatal 2021 crash near Palmview