Early Voting for November elections begins

Early voting for the November elections have already begun.

A lot of big races are on the ballot for Rio Grande Valley voters, including some mayoral races, one of which is happening in Edinburg.

There are also 17 proposed amendments to the state constitution.

Early voting will run through October 31, and the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot is Friday, October 24. Election Day is November 4.

For more election information or to view a sample ballot, click here.