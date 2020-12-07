x

Edcouch-Elsa def. Mission veterans, 42-28

EDCOUCH-ELSA - Mission Veterans made a trip to Edcouch-Elsa Saturday night.

After a strong second half, the Yellowjackets pulled off the win, 42-28.

