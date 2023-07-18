Edcouch police investigating crash that killed one person
The Edcouch Police Department is working a Tuesday crash that left one person dead and hospitalized several others.
Edcouch police Captain Andrew Perez confirmed that two vehicles were involved in the accident. Each vehicle carried a family, and Perez said one unidentified individual died.
Perez said three to four people were taken to a local hospital, including a child.
Details as to what caused the accident, or the conditions of those hospitalized, weren't available.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
