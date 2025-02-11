Edcouch man sentenced to 22 years after pleading guilty to charges of sexual child abuse

An Edcouch man was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to two sexual child abuse charges, according to a news release.

According to the news release, 38-year-old John Augustine Rodriguez was sentenced to 22 years for aggravated sexual assault of a child and 20 years for sexual assault of a child. These sentences will run concurrently.

On June 22, 2019, the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office received a report of a 15-year-old girl who had been sexually abused, according to the news release.

The release said the child was interviewed and underwent a sexual assault examination. During the exam, the teen girl made an outcry that she had been sexually assaulted by Rodriguez on various occasions.

The charges are the result of an investigation conducted by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office and the North Colorado Medical Center in Greely, Colorado.