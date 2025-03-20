Edinburg anuncia interrupción del servicio de agua
La ciudad Edinburg anunció en Facebook que algunos residentes experimentarán una interrupción del servicio de agua.
La ciudad informó que se cortará el suministro de agua en West Alberta Road, entre South Sugar Road y South Closner Boulevard. Un portavoz municipal indicó que la interrupción durará hasta aproximadamente las 2 p. m.
