Edinburg anuncia interrupción del servicio de agua

3 hours 44 minutes 22 seconds ago Thursday, March 20 2025 Mar 20, 2025 March 20, 2025 11:03 AM March 20, 2025 in Noticias RGV

La ciudad Edinburg anunció en Facebook que algunos residentes experimentarán una interrupción del servicio de agua.

La ciudad informó que se cortará el suministro de agua en West Alberta Road, entre South Sugar Road y South Closner Boulevard. Un portavoz municipal indicó que la interrupción durará hasta aproximadamente las 2 p. m.

