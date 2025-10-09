Edinburg CISD elementary students become PAs for a day
To celebrate National PA Week, some future physician assistants from UTRGV visited an elementary school in Edinburg.
The students were there to inspire the next generation of PAs.
The 4th graders at Canterbury Elementary learned about PAs and what they do.
“Everyone knows what a doctor is, everyone knows what a nurse is, but a PA is that kind of gray area,” Dr. Christina Gonzales with the UTRGV Department of Physician Assistant Studies said.
While doctors can practice independently, PAs work under the oversight of a doctor. Despite that, PAs can still do many things a doctor does, like examining, diagnosing, and treating patients. They can also prescribe medication.
After completing a master’s program at UTRGV, these students will be PAs one day. But for the day, the students were the teachers.
Dressed in white coats and hair nets, the mini PAs are practicing what they learn. The hope is experiences like this can spark an interest in the medical field.
