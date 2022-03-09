Edinburg CISD loosens mask mandate

The Edinburg school district has made their current mask mandate optional.

The loosening of the mandate went into effect Wednesday, according to a news release from the district.

“The district will continue to take all precautionary measures to protect the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff,” district Dr. Mario Salinas said in a statement. “After careful consideration, based on new guidance from the CDC, and a significant decline in COVID-19 cases, the district has decided to make the use of masks optional.”

The district will continue to sanitize all district facilities, classrooms and buses and maintain other COVID safety protocols such as social distancing, provide hand sanitizers and emphasize proper handwashing, the release stated.

The announcement was made as Hidalgo County reported 912 new COVID-19 infections, 11 of which came from students and staff members across the county.

According to the CDC COVID-19 county check website, Hidalgo County remains a “high" risk area for COVID-19, and it's recommended people wear a mask indoors in public.

The district has a right to reinstate the mask mandate in the event of a COVID-19 surge, the release stated.