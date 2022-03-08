Valley schools dropping mask mandates

With Santa Rosa ISD and Brownsville ISD making masks optional, some teachers are wondering if the move is too soon – especially with spring break around the corner.

"Every time there's been a break there's been an increase, for example when we had the Christmas break, I had about 10, 15 kids quarantined at one point,” high school teacher Emilia Alvarez said. “It creates a situation where it sometimes disrupts education. It's delaying them from getting the education that they need."

While Cameron County is designated as a “low risk” county by the CDC, Hidalgo County remain high.

"People are getting a false sense that this is over,” Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez said. “If we were living in an ideal world, then we would want people to continue wearing masks. We still had six people die today. We still have well over 100 people in the hospital."

Melendez said he believes it won’t be long before all Hidalgo County schools drop their mask mandates as well.

Watch the video above for the full story.