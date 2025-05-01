Edinburg CISD relocating all remaining students at Canterbury elementary school following discovery of E. coli

After moving some of its students to a different campus, Edinburg CISD announced all the remaining students at Canterbury Elementary School will be relocated.

The relocation was announced days after the district revealed E. coli was found in the floorboards of parts of the campus.

The district previously said 200 pre-kindergarten through second grade students were being relocated to a different campus. Starting on Monday, May 5, 2025, all remaining students will be relocated to the city of Edinburg Recreation Center for the remainder of the school year, the district said in a news release.

“This decision supports the next phase of ongoing restoration efforts at the Canterbury campus,” the district said in a news release. “All current areas in use at Canterbury Elementary have met public health standards, and results confirmed no immediate threat to students or staff. However, this relocation will provide our families with additional peace of mind and ensure that restoration crews can complete repairs swiftly and without classroom disruption.”

During an April 28 news conference, the district said cleanup efforts were needed after a sewage backup caused by the March 2025 storms. A report revealed trace amounts of E. coli in the floorboards of the library, cafeteria, and some classrooms.

District officials said during the press conference that the E. coli levels do not pose a threat to student’s health.

Out of an abundance of caution, the district will relocate all remaining students at the school, the news release stated.

“Our highest priority has always been the health, safety, and well-being of our students,” Edinburg CISD Superintendent Mario H. Salinas said. “This temporary relocation allows us to accelerate the restoration process while continuing to provide a stable, high-quality learning environment. We appreciate the continued support and understanding of our Canterbury families.”

According to the release, students should be dropped off and picked up at the recreation center during regular school hours. After-school programs will continue at the recreation center as scheduled, and the temporary relocation enables full remediation and ensures no instructional interruptions.

Those with any questions are urged to contact the Canterbury Elementary front office.