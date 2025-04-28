Discovery of E. Coli at Canterbury Elementary causes partial closure of Edinburg CISD campus

An Edinburg CISD elementary school was closed Monday due to flood and sewage overflow, according to a news release.

Now, the district is working with an engineer they hired to prevent the sewer system from backing into Canterbury Elementary School.

During a Monday press conference, the district said Canterbury Elementary will be partially closed after a report revealed E. coli in the floorboards of parts of the campus.

District officials said during the press conference that the E. coli levels do not pose a threat to student’s health.

At the press conference, several parents confronted school leaders over the issue.

One mom claimed her child got sick after attending class.

“It's obvious, my son isn't the type to complain,” Amy Medrano said. “He has been [saying] ‘mommy my head hurts, mommy my chest hurts.’"

During the press conference, the district said that over 200 students in the campus’ Pre-K, Kindergarten, first and second grades will now attend Freddy Gonzalez Elementary for the rest of the year.

Those classrooms, along with the cafeteria and library, will undergo a deep cleaning as the E. coli was found there.

“The campus is safe, what we have been told is the levels it doesn’t affect health and safety,” Edinburg CISD attorney Ben Castillo said. “The reason for us sealing off these rooms is not because the campus is unsafe, the basis is so it can be cleaned thoroughly.”

According to the district, the E .coli stems from a sewage backup that happened after a historic rainfall flooded the Rio Grande Valley last month. Edinburg CISD District Superintendent Mario Salinas said the campus underwent a deep cleaning following the sewage backup.

A city health inspector cleared the campus the Monday after the March 27 storm.

“We hired a second team of engineers to do a more thorough review of the campus for contaminants,” Salinas said.

The district got that report back last week that found E. coli in the campus nearly a month after the storms.

Isael Posadas, an engineer working with the district, said the sewer backed up from the city’s system.

“We do have a plan in place right now. We actually opened bids today to find an alternate route for the sewer,” Posadas said. “We are rerouting the sewer to a system that is more reliable off to the west of the campus.”

Posadas said they hope to have that work done in three to four weeks.

The rest of the students at Canterbury Elementary will not be allowed to go into the cafeteria or library.

Lunches will be delivered to classrooms, and the district said they are working to see if virtual learning would be an option.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.