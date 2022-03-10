Edinburg CISD requesting class size waiver from Texas Education Agency
The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District is requesting a class size waiver from the Texas Education Agency.
The district has 28 classrooms in pre-k through 4th grade that are currently exceeding the TEA’s student-to-teacher ratio.
The state’s standard ratio is 22 students to one teacher, but some classrooms at Edinburg CISD are going over that by one or two students.
Edinburg CISD Superintendent Dr. Mario Salinas cited constant student enrollment and a teacher shortage as reasons for the class size increase.
The following campuses have classrooms exceeding the 22:1 ratio:
- • Austin
- • Avila
- • Betts
- • Esparaza
- • Hargill
- • Jefferson
- • Ramirez
- • San Carlos
- • Trevino
- • Villarreal
