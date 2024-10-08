Grant helps Raymondville ISD purchase and refurbish school buses

Raymondville ISD is rolling out their new fleet of buses and service vans.

District officials say they're outfitted with the latest technology to help keep students safe.

According to the district, 11 buses have either been newly purchased or have been refurbished by the district.

The buses come with dash cameras at the front and back of the bus that records audio and video.

The Raymondville ISD school board supported the transportation department in purchasing new buses and refurbishing old ones with new and cleaner emissions technology.

This major investment was mainly supported by a grant aimed at cutting vehicle emissions, and the rest was paid for by the school district.

All the district’s 20 school buses are equipped with Wi-Fi to help students complete their homework.

Watch the video above for the full story.