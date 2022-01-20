Edinburg CISD works to maintain in-person learning

While some districts throughout the Valley have canceled classes due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, administration at Edinburg CISD is working to make sure in-person instruction continues.

Across all of Edinburg CISD facilities last week, more than 1,200 COVID-19 cases were reported among students, which is just under four percent of the entire school population.

Edinburg CISD Assistant Superintendent Dr. Anthony Garza says the district’s virtual academy — a voluntary option online that launched in October and gives students the opportunity to learn from home — is doing well.

READ ALSO: San Benito CISD extends school closures through Friday due to COVID-related issues

“The report cards have come in already in December, and right now, the students are doing very well,” Dr. Garza said.

Temporary remote learning sessions are also available for students who test positive or are exposed to COVID-19.

“It’s another way for the parents to keep their children learning,” Dr. Garza said.

Dr. Garza says with those two resources, combined with deep cleaning only on weekends, their facilities are set to remain open.

Edinburg CISD says it has been consistently ordering COVID-19 tests. In the coming weeks, they expect to see 15,000 coming their way. However, that is less than half of the student population. When asked why there were not more ordered, officials said this is the maximum amount they can get within a period of time.

“If we could order the 32,300, we would,” Dr. Garza said. “But they limit us in the amount that we order, so we order as many as we can every time.”

Currently, Edinburg CISD students between kindergarten and sixth grade are eligible for the virtual academy.

An estimated 275 students are a part of it, but they are still accepting applications.

To apply, contact Virtual Instruction Academy Program Director Hugo Leal at 956-289-2300 ext. 2720 or email hugo.leal@ecisd.us.

