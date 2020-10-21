Edinburg City Council votes to place charter amendment that would automatically suspend indicted councilmembers on the November 2021 ballot

The Edinburg City Council on Tuesday night voted 3-2 to place a charter amendment on the November 2021 ballot that would automatically suspend any member of the City Council who is indicted on a felony charge.

City Councilman Johnny Garcia, City Councilman David White and City Councilman Gilbert Enriquez voted for the proposed charter amendment. Mayor Richard Molina and City Councilman Jorge "Coach" Salinas voted against the proposed charter amendment.

Voters will make the final decision in November 2021, when the charter amendment will appear on the ballot.

During the City Council meeting, Enriquez said Molina's indictment on voter fraud charges prompted him to push for the charter amendment.

Enriquez, though, stressed the charter amendment wouldn't be retroactive — and, as a result, wouldn't affect Molina.

Molina opposed the charter amendment, arguing that a felony indictment isn't proof of wrongdoing and that everyone deserved the presumption of innocence. He also warned the suspension of a councilman who was later cleared of criminal charges could be chaotic.