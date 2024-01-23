Edinburg city leaders set up streetlights in Colonia Mayan

New streetlights are now set up in Colonia Mayan Number 3 in Edinburg.

Residents had been fighting to get those lights for about eight years now.

"It feels wonderful because time back everything was so dark. You can even see the kids playing in the streets and I want to cry now, but we are so happy and excited about it," resident Yadira Lopez.

After all this time, city leaders finally installed them with the goal to make the area safer at night.