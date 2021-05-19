Edinburg home catches fire during storm

Lightning may be what caused a house fire in Edinburg in a home right off Canton Road

A family was inside the home at the time. The storm had just passed through the area when the attic caught fire.

Edinburg fire Chief Shawn Snider said the family didn't even know their home was on fire.

"People that were passing by saw the fire coming out of the attic and they stopped and started knocking on the door to let the people know that there was a fire in their house, on the attic space," Snider said.

Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to the rest of the house which ended up sustaining water damage.

