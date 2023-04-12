Edinburg IDEA Wheelchair Athlete Heading to State Meet for Shotput

EDINBURG, TEXAS -- Edinburg IDEA student-athlete Anthony Lara is paving the way for Valley kids with disabilities. As a teenager with spina bifida and scoliosis-- he shares his story in hopes of inspiring other kids with disabilities to not let their disabilities limit them or define them. After years of doing wheelchair sports-- Anthony is headed to the State meet for shotput in May.

Watch story above for more: