Edinburg invita a la comunidad a participar de la carrera 10K
Rebecca Salinas, asistente administrativa, visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad a participar de la próxima carrera Edinburg 10k.
El evento reúne a más de 10.000 competidores.
Fecha: sábado 1 de febrero desde las 10:00 a. m. CST
Ubicación:
Parques y recreación de Edinburg, 315 E Mark S. Pena Dr. 78541
Para más información sobre las actividades en la ciudad, haz clic aquí.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
