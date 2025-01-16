x

Edinburg invita a la comunidad a participar de la carrera 10K

Rebecca Salinas, asistente administrativa, visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad a participar de la próxima carrera Edinburg 10k.

El evento reúne a más de 10.000 competidores.

Fecha: sábado 1 de febrero desde las 10:00 a. m. CST

Ubicación: 

Parques y recreación de Edinburg, 315 E Mark S. Pena Dr. 78541

Para más información sobre las actividades en la ciudad, haz clic aquí

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

