Edinburg launches crime tracking app
A new app allows Edinburg residents to be advised of crime in the city in real time.
The Citizen Connect app presents a map of the city that will show details on robberies, suspicious people, and crashes.
The map updates every 15 minutes.
The app will not show reports of domestic or sexual violence.
Citizen Connect can be downloaded online.
