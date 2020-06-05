Edinburg man arrested for hit-and-run crash killing 22-year-old

An arrest was made in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that happened in Edinburg.

Daniel Najera, 28, was arraigned on Friday. The Department of Public Safety says he was arrested for failing to stop and render aid after the crash that killed a 22-year-old.

It happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday, May 30, on FM 2812 and Brushline Road.

