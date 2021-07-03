Edinburg monument honors local doctor

A local doctor died after suffering a heart attack while exercising on July 3, 1996.

Now, 25 years later, the community came together to unveil a monument in honor of Dr. Gilberto Diaz at the park named after him.

“This monument is not really just for him,” Diaz’s former wife, Patra Diaz-Alvarado, said. “It is for him, but it's also for the whole community and hopefully it will be an inspiration to young people.")

Diaz's family hopes the monument will inspire children in the community to dream big and pursue aspirations of working in the medical field.

“It's good to recognize people that have been staples in the community and that's exactly what Mr. Diaz was for the City of Edinburg,” Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina said.