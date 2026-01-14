Edinburg motorcyclist killed after crashing into dump truck while fleeing from DPS
A 33-year-old Edinburg man died after crashing into a dump truck while fleeing from a Texas Department of Public Safety unit attempting to pull him over, according to a news release.
The fatal crash happened Tuesday at 9:16 p.m. on Brushline Road north of Davis Road near Edinburg.
According to DPS, a patrol unit was attempting to perform a traffic stop on a motorcyclist for a traffic violation when the driver, identified as Victor Torres, evaded the unit at “a high rate of speed.”
Torres was traveling northbound when he attempted to overtake a dump truck that was traveling in the same direction. The dump truck made a left turn into a residence, and the motorcycle collided into it, DPS said.
Torres, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle and died after he was hospitalized.
The crash remains under investigation.
