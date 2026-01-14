Pharr EMS now using new gel to stop bleeding

Paramedics with Pharr EMS are now equipped with a new way to treat life-threatening injuries.

Pharr EMS announced they now have TRAUMAGEL kits. It’s a hemostatic gel that, when applied to a wound, stops the flow of bleeding and allows the body to create a natural clot.

EMS crews said they believe the gel will help people injured in accidents, shootings and stabbings.

Every ambulance unit will have at least one TRAUMAGEL kit, according to Pharr EMS Chief Danny Ramirez.

“Whatever new tools come out that help us more efficiently or quickly, it is important that we bring those tools in,” Ramirez said. “We implement them in the training, and then we take them out in the field."

Pharr purchased 20 TRAUMAGEL kits for about $3,000.