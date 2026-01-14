$3 million detention pond expected to alleviate flooding concerns near Edinburg CISD campus

Flooding at Edinburg North High School has been a major problem for decades.

In November, Edinburg CISD officials met with Hidalgo County officials to find a place for the water.

“This high school is in a naturally low area,” Hidalgo County Drainage District No. 1 General Manager Raul Sesin said.

Crews are now building a detention pond in the area that will ultimately lead the floodwater to other canals and the North Main Drain.

According to Sesin, the $3 million project will not only hold water that would otherwise be stuck on campus, but students will also be able to play on a field that is being built near the pond.

Sesin said this pond will also help homes and businesses next to the school.

Construction is expected to wrap up by March 2026.

Watch the video above for the full story.