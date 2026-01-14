New lighting system unveiled at Brownsville Sports Park

Brownsville unveiled a new lighting system at its sports park that will benefit the softball fields.

The professional-grade lighting means games and tournaments can be held later and into the evening.

During a Tuesday ribbon-cutting ceremony, Brownsville Mayor John Cowen said the lighting system will attract new visitors to the park and make it safer for everyone.

“This will just extend the capacity and obviously the return for our community,” Cowen said. “I think it's a great thing. There's a lot of interest in new sports and we want families to be able to have their tournaments here instead of going to other places."

The city partnered with the Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation to help fund the nearly $700,000 project.