Boil water notice rescinded for some Military Highway Water Supply Corporation customers

KRGV file photo

The Military Highway Water Supply Corporation rescinded a boil water notice for customers in Villa Nueva, San Pedro, El Ranchito, La Paloma, and Los Indios, according to a news release.

The notice was lifted Thursday morning. The boil water notice initially went into effect on Monday due to a power failure at one of the MHWSC water plants.

The water from the affected public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

“The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of March 5, 2026,” the news release stated.