Edcouch announces plans for historical museum

The city of Edcouch is opening a historical museum later this year to preserve nearly 100 years of local history.

The Edcouch Historical Museum will be located next to city hall in a building currently leased by State Representative Oscar Longoria for his Delta Area District Office. The city owns the building and will share the space with Longoria's office for now.

"We designated this building specifically, through ordinance, which means it will be here forever," Edcouch City Manager Marisela Aguilar said.

The museum will house photographs, documents and artifacts that tell the story of Edcouch's past. Some items in the collection date back nearly a century.

"We have the actual documents of incorporation for our city. These are very, very old documents that we try to never bring out, or even touch them, because they're so old and weathered," Aguilar said.

The building will undergo renovations inside and out. A fence and security cameras will be added to protect the collection.

The entire project will be funded through fundraising, donations and volunteer efforts, meaning no city funds are being used.

City leaders are asking residents to contribute items they may have at home that reflect Edcouch's history.

"And have people induct items that they currently possess, artifacts, documents, pictures, stories and this can be from families, from schools, from milestones that they were present," Aguilar said.

A committee will review submissions and decide which items will be displayed in the museum.

The city plans to open the museum in September to coincide with Edcouch's 100th anniversary celebration.

For more information, or to request a donation letter, contact Edcouch City Hall at 956-262-2140.

