Edinburg native Daren Barrera pitches gem as UTRGV wins eighth straight home game
UTRGV took down Texas Southern for the second straight night in Edinburg.
It was a 9-0 victory on Wednesday for the Vaqueros to follow up their 10-0 win on Tuesday night.
The pitching on the mound once again the story in this one after Angelo Cabral's three-hit gem on Tuesday.
Edinburg native Daren Barrera shined in six innings of shutout work to go along with seven strikeouts as he picked up his first Division I win.
"Really talented," Vaqueros head coach Derek Matlock said of Barrera. "Has really put together a lot of good outings this whole year. I like today's outing because he got into some trouble, and he got out of it. Since we've known him, he's had trouble with that, but his stuff is that good."
Easton Moomau led the way at the plate for the Vaqueros with three hits and two RBI.
UTRGV will start their fourth SLC series this Friday against Houston Christian.
First pitch is set for 6:30 pm right here at the UTRGV baseball stadium as the Vaqueros look to move to 10-0 in conference play.
