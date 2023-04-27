Edinburg North Freshman Maya Chen Headed to 5A State Tennis Tournament
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- As a freshman, Maya Chen is already making an impact at Edinburg North High School. She qualified for the 5A UIL State Tennis Championship Tournament after her win over Lake Travis's Juliana Creel in the Regional Semifinals.
Watch the story above for more:
