Edinburg North's Jacob Faz signs with Wayland Baptist

Edinburg North's Jacob Faz signed to play college football at Wayland Baptist University on Wednesday.

Faz was named a second team all-district safety this past season for the Cougars.

As a junior, Faz helped lead Edinburg North to the three-seed in district and a playoff berth.

"What interested me is that it's a Christian school and I'm a Christian, so I was really happy about that," Faz said. "The coaches, it just feels good, an amazing connection with them, so I was just like, you know what, I think this is home. It just means everything to me. All this hard work I've put in, it just feels like it's finally worth it, so I'm really happy about it."

Wayland Baptist posted a record of 4-6 during the 2024 football season.